× Expand Courtesy of the Artist Joan Osborne

Joan Osborne has earned a reputation as one of the great voices of her generation—both a commanding, passionate performer and a frank, emotionally evocative songwriter. A multi-platinum selling recording artist and and seven-time Grammy nominee, she is most known for the massive MTV and international radio smash hit “One of Us.” Osborne is highly sought-after as a collaborator and has performed alongside artists like Stevie Wonder, Bob Dylan, Luciano Pavarotti, Emmylou Harris, Taj Mahal, and Mavis Staples. Most recently, she co-produced her own critically acclaimed solo record Love and Hate, noting “…the more I’ve done this, the more tone and depth I’ve developed. This was the time.”

Sunday, February 9th

8:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Price: $36

The ArtsCenter

300-G East Main St.

Carrboro, NC 27510