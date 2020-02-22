Celebration Art Show & Reception: Joe McDonough, Patricia Cooke

× Expand Patricia Cooke Patricia Cooke's "Soaring Small"

PRESS RELEASE:

The Scrap Exchange is celebrating the grand opening of The Cameron Gallery Art Marketplace, found in an extension of the gallery that now has a location at the Scrap Exchange that increases accessibility and encourages community involvement. The exciting day of events will kick off with a symbolic ribbon-cutting ceremony the Cameron Gallery at noon on Saturday, February 22. Notable local figures and community leaders will be in attendance in support of the local artists and The Scrap Exchange, and the community is warmly invited to attend the event at their location at 2050 Chapel Hill Road, in Durham, NC. Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, The Scrap Exchange will host their official opening of the Cameron Art Gallery Marketplace. The event will feature a unique, interactive atmosphere for both the artisans and attendees. Finally, there will be Celebration Art Show and Reception from 4:00-7:00 pm featuring artists Joe McDonough and Patricia Cooke. Refreshments will be served during the event.

One of the featured artists, Joe McDonough is a local Durham artist, author, musician and comedian. His creative genius uses reused materials that transform into interpretive, impactful artwork. Born and raised in Durham, North Carolina, a Rhode Island School of Design graduate, he also attended The North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston-Salem, the Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore, and he currently lives in Durham.

Our second premier artist, Patricia Cooke, was raised in Greensboro, North Carolina. She uses an array of colour and texture to transform recovered waste materials into extravagant, vibrant sculptures. She earned her BFA from Appalachian State University in Boone, NC in 2011. Upon graduation, Cooke returned to Greensboro where she continued to grow her studio practice. In 2015, Cooke was awarded a Graduate Teaching Assistant Scholarship from the University of Miami in Coral Gables, FL, where she attended and graduated in 2018. Cooke currently lives in Miami, FL where she teaches at the University of Miami and works as an artist. Both Joe McDonough and Patricia Cooke bring artistic beauty to The Scrap Exchange’s reimagined Cameron Gallery space.

The Scrap Exchange and Cameron Art Gallery and Marketplace are excited to shine a light on brilliant local artisans who value the same environmental and community ethics with an event that is interactive and interpretive. Find out more at The Scrap Exchange’s website at www.scrapexchange.org.