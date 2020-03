× Expand Flyer courtesy of The Rundown The Rundown Original Music Series

Join us for The Rundown - Tin Roof Original Music Series every Tuesday at 8PM featuring the best local & regional talent that the region has to offer. The shows are all FREE.

This week we host:

JOE'S COUSIN - 8pm

EYEBALL - 9pm

MORNING BELLS - 10pm

GLASS MANSIONS - 11:15pm