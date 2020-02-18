John Edwin Mason

Duke Campus: Center for Documentary Studies 1317 W Pettigrew St - East Campus, Durham, North Carolina 27705

PRESS RELEASE:

A reception and talk by historian and photographer John Edwin Mason from his work-in-progress, a book about twentieth-century African American photographer, writer, and filmmaker Gordon Parks, the first extended critical analysis of Parks's LIFE Magazine photo-essays on race and poverty. Co-sponsored by Duke’s Department of Art, Art History, and Visual Studies.

Duke Campus: Center for Documentary Studies 1317 W Pettigrew St - East Campus, Durham, North Carolina 27705
