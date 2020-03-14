John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band

to Google Calendar - John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band - 2020-03-14 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band - 2020-03-14 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band - 2020-03-14 20:00:00 iCalendar - John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band - 2020-03-14 20:00:00

The ArtsCenter 300 E Main St, Carrboro, North Carolina 27510

PRESS RELEASE:

The John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band is an all-star group of four legendary, award-winning musicians—John Jorgenson on acoustic guitar, mandolin and vocals; Herb Pedersen on banjo, acoustic guitar and vocals; Mark Fain on bass; and Patrick Sauber on acoustic guitar and vocals—playing bluegrass like no one has ever played it before. This spot-on union of impeccable musicianship, incomparable songwriting, incredible vocal harmonies and seasoned showmanship is American Roots music at its finest. Jorgenson and his band’s debut album, From The Crow’s Nest (recorded in Sheryl Crow’s home barn studio in Nashville, Tennessee), has received vast critical acclaim. Jorgenson is a perennial favorite at The ArtsCenter but has not performed here in over ten years, and we are delighted to welcome him back.

Info

The ArtsCenter 300 E Main St, Carrboro, North Carolina 27510 View Map
Music: Clubs & Concerts
Orange County
9199292787
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band - 2020-03-14 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band - 2020-03-14 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band - 2020-03-14 20:00:00 iCalendar - John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band - 2020-03-14 20:00:00