PRESS RELEASE:

× Expand Photo by Piper Ferguson. John Jorgenson

The John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band is an all-star group of four legendary, award-winning musicians—John Jorgenson on acoustic guitar, mandolin and vocals; Herb Pedersen on banjo, acoustic guitar and vocals; Mark Fain on bass; and Patrick Sauber on acoustic guitar and vocals—playing bluegrass like no one has ever played it before. This spot-on union of impeccable musicianship, incomparable songwriting, incredible vocal harmonies and seasoned showmanship is American Roots music at its finest. Jorgenson and his band’s debut album, From The Crow’s Nest (recorded in Sheryl Crow’s home barn studio in Nashville, Tennessee), has received vast critical acclaim. Jorgenson is a perennial favorite at The ArtsCenter but has not performed here in over ten years, and we are delighted to welcome him back.