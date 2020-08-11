John and June Allcott Gallery: Faculty Works

× Expand Courtesy of the artist Yun-Dong Nam, Blue Head, Stoneware with crackle glaze, 2020, detail

PRESS RELEASE:

The Department of Art and Art History presents a socially-distanced exhibition of select works from our Studio Art Faculty. Assembled quickly in these unusual circumstances of the pandemic, this exhibition is a rare opportunity to see the work of our faculty in conversation, and encompassing such varied media as ceramics, photography, performance, prints, and painting. We thank all of our faculty who have contributed to the show.

Due to the pandemic, all shows originally scheduled in the John and June Allcott Gallery for the 2020-2021 academic year have been postponed until 2021-2022. The gallery interior is closed for the duration of fall semester. Please enjoy the exhibition from outside the gallery. If you are with the Press and/or have an urgent need to see the work up close, please request a gallery key in the main Art Department Office following their posted protocol.

Admission: Free

Gallery Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 am-3 pm