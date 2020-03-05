× Expand John ToleWhiskey and The SurferHigh Plains Comedy FestivalOddball Comedy and Oddity FestivalSXSW InteractiveFun Fun Fun FestLimestone Comedy FestivalMultiple Moontower Comedy Festival appearancesRokfin Comedian John Tole makes his North Carolina Headlining Debut here at The Pittsboro Roadhouse.Doors for the show are at 6 pm if you would like to venture out early, say hello to your fellow friends and neighbors and get a head start on the festivities.The show is very fast-paced, PG-13, sometimes teetering towards a soft R rating for those of us who like to get loose.John Tole is a 13 Year Headliner/Touring Pro and absurdist who has opened for Joe Rogan, Ari Shaffir, Joey Coco Diaz, Robert Kelly, and Jim Florentine.Tole sees the Timeline 1 Future. Metalhead, Philosopher, Sithlord, Psychonaut, Legit Maniac and storytelling Wizard.Come watch him turn the Pittsboro Roadhouse into your Family Room.The show is an ADHD Thrill Ride for people with no filter who remember how fun it was to get along!Tole’s stand up won him a coveted Gallagher Golden Mallet Award for Bravery at the Dale Earnhardt Invitational and has rocked prestigious world stages and festivals, including:High Plains Comedy FestivalOddball Comedy and Oddity FestivalSXSW InteractiveFun Fun Fun FestLimestone Comedy FestivalMultiple Moontower Comedy Festival appearancesJohn has been featured on Sirius XM, VICE, Hits 1, Howard 100 and Howard 101, and was a contributor to The Howard Stern Show as well as a Tour Regular with both The Killers of Comedy and The Ronnie Mund Block Party Tour.Also, John is a regular on Deathsquad Chronicles, Steve Simeone's Good Times and Sam Tripoli's Tin Foil Hat Podcast on All Things Comedy.Tole can also be heard hosting his acclaimed music and comedy radio show- Whiskey and The Surfer, Durham's Top Iconic Rock which is a futuristic morning radio show and his Rokfin Exclusive Shows, Short Porch in Right and Iron Brigade.He also thinks psychology is a conspiracy theory, ate Mushrooms 110 days in a row, Believes in Jesus, America, making the 2nd Amendment First and wants you to research FLAT DEATH STAR.After you click the TICKET LINK.See you soon!Life is Short, Enjoy all of it!What other choice do you have!!johntole.net

