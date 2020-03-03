Judy Dearlove

Google Calendar - Judy Dearlove - 2020-03-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Judy Dearlove - 2020-03-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Judy Dearlove - 2020-03-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - Judy Dearlove - 2020-03-03 19:00:00

Regulator Bookshop 720 Ninth St, Durham, North Carolina 27705

PRESS RELEASE:

The Regulator Bookshop welcomes Judy Dearlove, author of the debut novel,  Play On! This event is co-sponsored by RCWMS Press.

In pursuit of an improbable goal, Maxine gathers an eclectic band of bridge buddies from her retirement community and a few eccentric young people for an adventure that becomes part cat-and-mouse caper and part soul-searching quest. Together, they follow their dreams with grace, great good humor, and a skilled sense of gamesmanship.

“This is the funniest book I’ve read in years. Dearlove gives us characters to believe in, whip-smart dialogue, and a plot that keeps us reading. A must-read book.” —Frank McNair, author of the novel Life on the Line 

Judy Dearlove has enjoyed a variety of careers: English professor, technical writer, manager of ergonomic engineers, director of a college tutoring center, and novelist. She lives and writes in Durham. 

Info

Regulator Bookshop 720 Ninth St, Durham, North Carolina 27705 View Map
Page: Readings & Signings
Durham County
Google Calendar - Judy Dearlove - 2020-03-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Judy Dearlove - 2020-03-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Judy Dearlove - 2020-03-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - Judy Dearlove - 2020-03-03 19:00:00