PRESS RELEASE:

The Regulator Bookshop welcomes Judy Dearlove, author of the debut novel, Play On! This event is co-sponsored by RCWMS Press.

In pursuit of an improbable goal, Maxine gathers an eclectic band of bridge buddies from her retirement community and a few eccentric young people for an adventure that becomes part cat-and-mouse caper and part soul-searching quest. Together, they follow their dreams with grace, great good humor, and a skilled sense of gamesmanship.

“This is the funniest book I’ve read in years. Dearlove gives us characters to believe in, whip-smart dialogue, and a plot that keeps us reading. A must-read book.” —Frank McNair, author of the novel Life on the Line

Judy Dearlove has enjoyed a variety of careers: English professor, technical writer, manager of ergonomic engineers, director of a college tutoring center, and novelist. She lives and writes in Durham.