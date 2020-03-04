Julius Caesar

to Google Calendar - Julius Caesar - 2020-03-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Julius Caesar - 2020-03-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Julius Caesar - 2020-03-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - Julius Caesar - 2020-03-04 00:00:00

PlayMakers Repertory Company 120 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27599

PRESS RELEASE:

Shakespeare’s play of politics and power hits the stage at PlayMakers for the first time ever. When Julius Caesar’s heroic magnetism threatens to undo four centuries of republican rule in Rome, a small band of patriots determine to put things right, but they just might get more than they bargained for.

Info

PlayMakers Repertory Company 120 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27599 View Map
Stage
Orange County
9199627529
to Google Calendar - Julius Caesar - 2020-03-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Julius Caesar - 2020-03-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Julius Caesar - 2020-03-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - Julius Caesar - 2020-03-04 00:00:00