Julius S. Scott, Vincent Brown

PRESS RELEASE:

The Regulator welcomes authors Julius S. Scott (The Common Wind: Afro-American Currents in the Age of the Haitian Revolution) and Vincent Brown (Tacky’s Revolt: The Story of an Atlantic Slave War” for a reading and discussion. Scott and Brown will be joined in conversation by Duke professor Julia Gaffield. Books will be available for purchase and signing at the event. Co-sponsored by Duke’s Forum for Scholars and Publics.

Julius S. Scott’s The Common Wind: Afro-American Currents in the Age of the Haitian Revolution is a remarkable intellectual history of the slave revolts that made the modern revolutionary era. This gripping and colorful account of the intercontinental networks that tied together the free and enslaved masses of the New World is a powerful “history from below” delving deep into the gray obscurity of official eighteenth-century records in Spanish, English, and French. By tracking the colliding worlds of buccaneers, military deserters, and maroon communards from Venezuela to Virginia, Scott records the transmission of contagious mutinies and insurrections in unparalleled detail, providing readers with an intellectual history of the enslaved.

Vincent Brown’s Tacky’s Revolt: The Story of an Atlantic Slave War is a gripping account of the largest slave revolt in the eighteenth-century British Atlantic world, an uprising that laid bare the interconnectedness of Europe, Africa, and America, shook the foundations of empire, and reshaped ideas of race and popular belonging. Tracing the roots, routes, and reverberations of this event across disparate parts of the Atlantic world, Vincent Brown offers us a superb geopolitical thriller. Tacky’s Revolt expands our understanding of the relationship between European, African, and American history, as it speaks to our understanding of wars of terror today.

JULIUS S. SCOTT is Lecturer of Afroamerican and African Studies at the University of Michigan. The Common Wind: Afro-American Currents in the Age of the Haitian Revolution is based on Scott’s influential but previously unpublished 1986 Duke University doctoral dissertation. The book traces the circulation of news in African diasporic communities in the Caribbean around the time of the Haitian Revolution, and links the "common wind" of shared information to political developments leading to the abolition of slavery in the British and French Caribbean.

VINCENT BROWN is the Charles Warren Professor of American History and Professor of African and African American Studies at Harvard University and the author of The Reaper’s Garden, that won the James A. Rawley Prize, the Louis Gottschalk Prize, and the Merle Curti Award. He has received Guggenheim and Mellon New Directions fellowships. His online interactive map Slave Revolt in Jamaica, 1760–1761: A Cartographic Narrative has been viewed by 87,000 users in 184 countries, and his documentary Herskovits at the Heart of Blackness, broadcast nationally on PBS, won the John E. O’Connor Film Award and was chosen as Best Documentary at the Hollywood Black Film Festival.

JULIA GAFFIELD is a historian of the early-modern Atlantic World. She completed her Ph.D. in History at Duke. Her research focuses on the early independence period in Haiti and seeks to understand the connections between Haiti and other Atlantic colonies, countries, and empires in the early 19th century. She is the author of Haitian Connections in the Atlantic World: Recognition after Revolution and editor of The Haitian Declaration of Independence. She is also the editor of the "Haiti and the Atlantic World" blog.

*The time of this event was previously 3:00 p.m. It is NOW scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Please make note of the change on your community calendars. Thank you!

BOOKS:

The Common Wind: Afro-American Currents in the Age of the Haitian Revolution, 9781788732475, Verso

Tacky’s Revolt: The Story of an Atlantic Slave War, 9780674737570, Belknap Press