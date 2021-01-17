Kathy Krahenbuhl: On Becoming an Ally (Online)

× Expand Unity Center of Peace On Becoming an Ally: Responding Positively to Our Times withKathy Krahenbuhl

Our newest UCP ministry team, Sacred Activism, is well underway and in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr Day, we are offering a workshop on racial equity education. Kathy Krahenbuhl is an organizer and an apprentice trainer with the Racial Equity Institute and will be giving the workshop via zoom, right after Sunday Service, from 1pm-3pm on January 17.

Sacred Exchange $20

REGISTER at UnityChapelHill.org/Events

About Kathy Krahenbuhl:

Kathy worked in publishing for 30 years (22 of those years spent in scholarly publishing) before moving to work in the education field. Kathy has a degree in African and African-American Studies from the University of North Carolina—Chapel Hill. When she attended her first REI Phase 1 workshop in 2014 she knew most of the historical facts that were presented but she had never seen the sort of racial analysis that connected all of them so clearly to show how the racial inequities in our country were created and have been maintained. Having that new racial equity analysis was eye opening and life changing.

Kathy is committed to working with people so they will understand the inequitable and devastating racial outcomes that have resulted from the institutional and systemic racism that permeates every facet of our country. She hopes that the individuals she works with will use that knowledge to teach and influence leaders who can effect change with policies and laws. For close to twenty years she has been involved with diversity, inclusion, and racial equity issues in various volunteer capacities. Currently Kathy heads up the Racial Equity Task Force at First Presbyterian Church in Durham as well as being involved in Restorative Justice Durham (RJ Durham) and the Yokefellows prison ministry. Since not long after her first workshop she has been one of the coordinators for the Durham White Anti-Racist Caucus. Kathy feels incredibly honored to be able to join REI as a trainer.