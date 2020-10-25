Goombay Raleigh-Durham: Kickball Game

× Expand Goombay Raleigh-Durham Goombay Raleigh-Durham Kickball

PRESS RELEASE:

Come grab yourself something to drink and play some kickball with the newest social sports league that's coming to the triangle area, Goombay Raleigh-Durham at Yonkers Road Athletic Fields 3420 Yonkers Rd. Raleigh, NC 27604. We're looking to field at least 4 teams. 5 male 5 female or whatever you choose to identify as.