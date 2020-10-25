Goombay Raleigh-Durham: Kickball Game

to

Yonkers Road Athletic Fields 3420 Yonkers Rd, Durham, North Carolina 27604

PRESS RELEASE:

Come grab yourself something to drink and play some kickball with the newest social sports league that's coming to the triangle area, Goombay Raleigh-Durham at Yonkers Road Athletic Fields 3420 Yonkers Rd. Raleigh, NC 27604. We're looking to field at least 4 teams. 5 male 5 female or whatever you choose to identify as.

Info

Yonkers Road Athletic Fields 3420 Yonkers Rd, Durham, North Carolina 27604
Community Events
Wake County
9199070192
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Goombay Raleigh-Durham: Kickball Game - 2020-10-25 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Goombay Raleigh-Durham: Kickball Game - 2020-10-25 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Goombay Raleigh-Durham: Kickball Game - 2020-10-25 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Goombay Raleigh-Durham: Kickball Game - 2020-10-25 11:00:00 ical