Kind Hearts and Coronets

Rubenstein Arts Center - Film Theater 2020 Campus Drive, Durham, North Carolina 27705

(Robert Hamer, 1949, 106 min, UK, B&W, DCP)

Poor relation Dennis Price, ninth in line to the Dukedom of Chalfont, coolly narrates from prison his ascent to the peerage via serial murder, bumping off one D’Ascoyne after another, from an arrogant playboy, to a bullet-headed general, to a stiff-upperlipped Admiral, to a dotty reverend, to a formidable dowager — all, plus three more, played by Alec Guinness.

“Brilliantly cynical… Ealing’s blackest comedy.”– Time Out

“Robert Hamer's 1949 film is often cited as the definitive black, eccentric British comedy, yet it's several cuts better than practically anything else in the genre.”– Dave Kehr, Chicago Reader

Rubenstein Arts Center - Film Theater 2020 Campus Drive, Durham, North Carolina 27705 View Map
