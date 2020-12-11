King Mackerel & The Blues
King Mackerel & The Blues Are Running
King Mackerel & The Blues Are Running 35th Anniversary Streaming Event
PRESS RELEASE:
The beloved musical stage show King Mackerel & The Blues Are Running: Songs & Stories of the Carolina Coast will celebrate its 35th anniversary with a free four-night streaming event of the classic Acoustic Specials/PBS filmed stage production December 9 - December 12 at 7:30 pm each night. The original cast recordings from the show and new original music are now available for preorder via Bandcamp with proceeds to benefit coastal conservation efforts.
