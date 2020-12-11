King Mackerel & The Blues

Online Event

PRESS RELEASE:

The beloved musical stage show King Mackerel & The Blues Are Running: Songs & Stories of the Carolina Coast will celebrate its 35th anniversary with a free four-night streaming event of the classic Acoustic Specials/PBS filmed stage production December 9 - December 12 at 7:30 pm each night. The original cast recordings from the show and new original music are now available for preorder via Bandcamp with proceeds to benefit coastal conservation efforts.

Info

Online Event
Stage
Durham County
Google Calendar - King Mackerel & The Blues - 2020-12-11 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - King Mackerel & The Blues - 2020-12-11 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - King Mackerel & The Blues - 2020-12-11 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - King Mackerel & The Blues - 2020-12-11 19:30:00 ical