KODO: Legacy (Online)

Duke Performances is excited to present our virtual season – The Show Must Go Online! High-quality, commissioned films featuring artists originally slated for in-person performances will premiere on Vimeo for ticket holders. Each film, shot following local safety protocols, is made in collaboration with an audio and video crew in each artist’s home city.

General admission tickets are $10 per presentation and Duke Student tickets are available free of charge through the support of the Provost and the Vice Provost for the Arts at Duke University. Tickets go off sale at 8 PM ET on the day of the presentation. Ticket buyers will receive a unique Vimeo link to watch the presentation online from the Duke University Box Office before the listed start time. Films will be available for viewing for 72 hours.

From communicating with wartime troops to providing the soundscape for religious ceremonies, taiko drums have played a significant role in Japanese traditions for centuries. Though conventionally played solo, the full potential of taiko drumming was realized in 1951 when jazz drummer Daihachi Oguchi invented the taiko ensemble, kumi-daiko. In this new context, the instrument experienced an upsurge in Japan and throughout the world that has cemented taiko as a global force for celebration and understanding.

Kodō is a pioneering taiko drumming troupe that has performed internationally since 1981. Named for the Japanese word translated as “heartbeat” or “children of the drum,” Kodo’s synchronized strikes and energetic delivery unite audiences by underscoring the simple, universal urgency of life itself. In that way, the vast majority of Kodō’s performances around the globe occur beneath a banner reading “One Earth.” Transcending cultural boundaries and bringing people together through this ancient art form is Kodō’s primary mission.

— Alexa Peters