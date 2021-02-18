Kreative On Purpose: Collaborative Conversations (online event)

× Expand photo provided by Elliot Palmer, Jr. Live stream to the Kreative On Purpose Facebook Page

PRESS RELEASE:

Kreative On Purpose, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide positive reinforcement to women and girls everywhere, is producing a digital segment, Collaborative Conversations.

Collaborative Conversations are professional conversations about what our nonprofit organizations, community organizations, and Black businesses stand for. Meet the extraordinary leaders behind the supporting organizations that serve our communities and how they are overcoming adversities that plague our society.

These conversations, facilitated by a KOP leadership member, provide insightful, engaging, and teachable moments for audiences who may or may not relate. This programming aims to inspire underserved and under-resourced communities to believe in themselves and strive for more than their circumstantial challenges. To our future leaders of the world, we get it, and we are here for you. You are never alone, is the underlying message.

Kreative On Purpose welcomes our first guest, Elliot Palmer, Jr., the owner of A.N.S.W.E.R., A New Start While Empowering Recovery, and the Executive Director of Share Hope Inc., a peer-operated nonprofit organization. He serves as a member of the Durham Reentry Council, Wake Reentry Council, and is a Commissioner on the City of Raleigh Substance Use Advisory Commission. Palmer's volunteerism extends far beyond going back into N.C. prisons as a motivational speaker, and we'll get to know how he navigated through systemic barriers while achieving much success.

*This FREE event will be streamed live to the Keative On Purpose Facebook page.