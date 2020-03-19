PRESS RELEASE:

3.19.2020: L. H. Stallings, “A Dirty South Manifesto: Sexual Resistance and Imagination in the New South”

Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

The Regulator Bookshop welcomes L.H. Stallings, author of A Dirty South Manifesto: Sexual Resistance and Imagination in the New South, for a reading and book signing. This event is free and open to the public.

From the shutdown of Planned Parenthood clinics and rising rates of HIV to opposition to marriage equality and bathroom bills, the New South is the epicenter of the new sex wars. Antagonism toward reproductive freedom, partner rights, and transgender rights has revealed a new and unacknowledged era of southern reconstruction centered on gender and sexuality.

In A Dirty South Manifesto, L. H. Stallings celebrates the roots of radical sexual resistance in the New South—a movement that is antiracist, decolonial, and transnational. For people within economically disenfranchised segments of society, those in sexually marginalized communities, and the racially oppressed, the South has been a sexual dystopia. Throughout this book, Stallings delivers hard-hitting manifestos for the new sex wars. With her focus on contemporary Black southern life, Stallings offers an invitation to anyone who has ever imagined a way of living beyond white supremacist heteropatriarchy.

L.H. STALLINGS is Professor of African American Studies at Georgetown University. She is the author of Mutha' is Half a Word! Intersections of Folklore, Vernacular, Myth, and Queerness in Black Female Culture and Funk the Erotic: Transaesthetics and Black Sexual Cultures.

A Dirty South Manifesto: Sexual Resistance and Imagination in the New South, 9780520299504, University of California Press