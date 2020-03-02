Labyrinth Walk

PRESS RELEASE:

Visitors are invited to walk the labyrinth in Duke Chapel March 2 from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. and on March 3 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The labyrinth, a forty-foot circle containing a winding path, is an ancient spiritual tradition in many faiths. The labyrinth is self-guided and takes thirty minutes to an hour to complete. All are welcome to participate. During the evening of Monday, March 2, two of the Chapel's choirs will be rehearsing so their music will accompany those who are walking the labyrinth at that time. Watch a video about the labyrinth at https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2262691323987260. The labyrinth is presented in partnership with the Resource Center for Women and Ministry in the South.