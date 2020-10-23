Lauren deSerres, Guild of Natural Science

× Expand Photo and Artwork by Lauren deSerres "The Darkest Night" Lauren deSerres 202030x30 inchesMixed Media on Gesso Board

PRESS RELEASE:

Lauren deSerres uses the imagery of nature and animals to create stories addressing societal and environmental issues. She uses bright, saturated colors made with layers of acrylic paint, pastel, collage, and ink. Lauren works from her home studio, Proud Chicken Studio, located in Pittsboro, North Carolina. Lauren earned her MFA from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth and a BFA from East Carolina University. She has been painting for over 20 years and has been an art educator for over 10 years, working with children in public schools, school enrichment programs, community arts centers, and other art venues.

Guild of Natural Science Illustrators: GNSI-Carolinas has members in North and South Carolina. They share a love of art, natural science, and learning. They hold quarterly meetings with a workshop at the North Carolina Botanical Garden in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, as well as, hold sketch-outs and member shows throughout the year.