Hanes Art Center, UNC-CH: Lauren Frances Adams, Zoë Charlton

× Expand Courtesy of the artist Lauren Frances Adams, Installation view of To the Truth-Loving People of North-Carolina, In Faithful Remembrance of Cornelia Phillips Spencer, 2020, Center for the Study of the American South, UNC-CH, Mixed media

PRESS RELEASE:

Register to attend here: https://go.unc.edu/m4Y9K

Zoom link will be emailed to registrants 24 hours in advance of the lecture

Each artist will discuss their work for 20 minutes and then engage in a conversation about their practices as artists with Q&A.

Lauren Frances Adams earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2002 at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and completed her MFA in 2007 at Carnegie Mellon University. She was born in Snow Hill, North Carolina, on a pig farm. She lives and works in Baltimore, where she teaches painting at Maryland Institute College of Art. Her work engages political and social histories through iconic images and domestic ornament. She has exhibited at Nymans House National Trust (Sussex, England); The Walters Museum in Baltimore; The Mattress Factory in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Contemporary Art Museum in St. Louis, Missouri. Recent projects include Smack Mellon in Brooklyn and a site-specific collaborative public art project with Stewart Watson at a historic tavern museum in Alexandria, Virginia. Her works have been shown widely in North Carolina, most notably at the North Carolina Museum of Art and the SouthEastern Center for Contemporary Art (Winston-Salem). Her work will be included in an upcoming exhibit at the Baltimore Museum of Art in 2021. She attended the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture and has held research residencies at the Cité Internationale des Arts in Paris and the Sacatar Foundation in Brazil. She is the recipient of a Joan Mitchell Foundation MFA Award, and a 2016 Pollock-Krasner Foundation Award. She is the winner of the 2016 Trawick Prize. Her work has been reviewed in Frieze Magazine, The Washington Post, The Baltimore Sun, Artslant, and Hyperallergic.

Zoë Charlton creates drawings, collages, installations, and animations. Using the nude body, often of Black women, she depicts her subject’s relationship with their world by combining images of culturally loaded objects and landscapes with undressed bodies. Charlton received her MFA degree from the University of Texas at Austin and participated in residencies at Artpace Residency (TX), McColl Center for Art + Innovation (NC), Ucross Foundation (WY), the Skowhegan School of Painting (ME), and the Patterson Residency at the Creative Alliance (MD). Her work has been included in national and international exhibitions including The Delaware Contemporary (DE), the Harvey B. Gantt Center (NC), Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art (AR), Studio Museum of Harlem (NY), Contemporary Art Museum (TX), the Zacheta National Gallery of Art (Poland), and Haas & Fischer Gallery (Switzerland). She is a recipient of a Pollock-Krasner grant (2012) and a Rubys grant (2014). Museum collections include The Phillips Collection (DC), Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art (AR), Birmingham Museum of Art (AL), and Studio Museum in Harlem (NY). Charlton is an Associate Professor in the Department of Art at American University in Washington, DC. She holds a seat on the Maryland State Arts Council, is a board member at the Washington Project for the Arts (DC), and is co-founder of ‘sindikit, a collaborative art initiative, with her colleague Tim Doud. They created the ‘sindikit project to engage their research interests in gender, sexuality, and race.

An endowment established in 1983 through the generosity of Nancy and Robin Hanes supports the Art Department's Visiting Artist Series. This important program brings both established and emerging artists to campus to discuss their work in public lectures and to offer individual critiques to our M.F.A. students. The Hanes Visiting Artist series greatly enriches both our academic programs and our outreach to the wider community. All lectures are free and open to the public.