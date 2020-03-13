PRESS RELEASE:

Leahy is back on the road and The ArtsCenter is delighted to welcome them for the next chapter in the story of one of the century’s most highly-regarded progressive folk-roots bands. The Leahy siblings were raised on their family farm near Lakefield, Ontario, Canada, where they learned to play the fiddle from their father. Their mother—who was raised in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia—taught them to sing, dance, and play the piano. A deal with Virgin Records in the 1990’s catapulted the group from teenage festival favorites to international superstars and helped their first album go double platinum in Canada and reach No. 4 on the Billboard world music chart. Built on their roots and their distinctive, get-up-and-dance “Leahy sound,” their new project Good Water reveals the band’s drive to continue pushing beyond its traditional footings.