In Conversation: Learn Arts Funding from the Pros (online event only)

× Expand Graphic by Joel Johnson More information: https://arts.duke.edu/episode/learn-arts-funding-from-the-pros/

PRESS RELEASE:

JOIN EVENT ON VIMEO: https://vimeo.com/event/563246/c8d86303dc

Are you a Duke student wanting to know about ways to find and secure funding for arts projects? Are you planning to apply for on- or off-campus funding opportunities for a creative project in the near future?

Join us for a panel of Duke faculty artists who will be discussing best practices regarding arts grants applications. This conversation will cover grant and research proposal writing, portfolio development, gathering supporting materials, asking for recommendations, and major funding opportunities at Duke. This program is open to all, but is specifically designed for Duke undergraduates.

Hosted by Vice Provost of the Arts John Brown, with

• Torry Bend, Chair and Associate Professor of the Practice in Theater Studies.

• Josh Gibson (T’95), Associate Professor of the Practice in the Department of Art, Art History & Visual Studies & Director of the Cinematic Arts program

• Beverly McIver, Professor of the Practice of Art, Art History & Visual Studies

• Jules Odendahl-James, Director of Academic Engagement for the Arts & Humanities, Lecturer in Theater Studies, & Chair of Benenson Award in the Arts faculty committee

• John Supko, Associate Professor of Music & Co-Director of The Emergence Lab in Duke’s Computational Media, Arts, and Culture program

• Purnima Shah, Associate Professor of the Practice of Dance