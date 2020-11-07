× Expand DBT Leaves

PRESS RELEASE:

Durham Ballet Theatre is proud to present our Fall 2019 production of Leaves You Breathless virtually. This was originally debuted in the PSA Theatre at Durham Arts Council. This includes original works from ~ Kristi V Johnson ~ Mark Godden ~ Tracey Durbin ~ Boleyn Willis ~

A video can’t fully replace the anticipation and excitement of live theatre but it does allow us to share our hearts with you. Each piece in this performance not only tells a story, but brings to life a level of artistry only DBT can provide. We hope you will get the same amount of joy watching as we do in sharing it with you.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/124939014957