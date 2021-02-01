Let Our People Go (online event)

× Expand Working Narratives Activists Undreya “Muffin” Hudson of the NC Community Bail Fund (right) and Kristie Puckett-Williams, ACLU of North Carolina (left) at the Vigil for Freedom and Racial Justice outside of the Governor's Mansion in Raleigh, N.C.

Decarcerate Now NC will host a virtual community screening of “Decarcerate Now NC: Let Our People Go,” followed by panel discussion to kick off Black History Month. The film captures stories from those who led the 58-day Vigil for Racial Freedom and Justice that called on Governor Roy Cooper to use executive clemency powers to decarcerate our state’s prisons. The panel discussion following the screening will discuss the current state of incarceration in North Carolina and what follows the decarceration campaign in the new year and Governor Cooper’s second term.