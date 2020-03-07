× Expand The Durham Hotel Storytime with Liberation Station: Dreaming in Color

PRESS RELEASE:

Join us in the lobby Saturday, March 7, for a storytime hosted by Victoria Scott-Miller of Liberation Station, highlighting books starring characters of color. We invite you to bring the kids for a morning of good reads and Coffee Shop treats.

Before or after storytime, grab a book from the Liberation Station Black Lit Library at our newsstand in the hotel’s entryway. This selection of children’s books is overseen by Victoria, and we invite you and your family to make yourself comfortable in the lobby with a good book.

About Liberation Station:

Liberation Station is a children’s pop-up bookstore, offering over 500 thoughtfully curated titles that represent African-American children. They protect the narratives that aren’t being shared and highlight stories that provide a full-length mirror to children of the African Diaspora.