Lillian Chase & the Deadpan Stringband

× Expand Courtesy of the Artist Sara Nell Chase, Lillian Chase, and Shane Elliott

PRESS RELEASE:

A 16-year-old from the mountains of Western North Carolina, Lillian Chase first picked up a fiddle at age 6. This sixth-generation Asheville area native took to old-time music and classical violin, learning them simultaneously. Chase plays frequently with her 14-year-old sister, Sara Nell Chase, and they recently formed the Deadpan Stringband with musician Shane Elliott. These award-winning musicians shine when they weave harmony vocals and fiddles on stages like Merlefest and Song of the Mountains, and all three are multi-instrumentalists, though Shane takes banjo and Sara Nell plays stand-up bass in the band. Expect to hear old-time tunes with Irish roots, and learn a bit of history about the music, including who they learned the tunes from -- a big part of traditional music is learning tunes by ear from other musicians, and the band members have studied widely. Lillian's debut album, Lillian Chase: Playing Favorites (old-time, bluegrass, and ballad), was produced by renowned Irish powerhouse musician John Doyle, a musician who tours worldwide, including with the 2017 Transatlantic Sessions, when he performed with a group that included James Taylor and Sarah Jarosz. Lillian has already shared the stage with several traditional music greats like Bobby Hicks, April Verch, Bruce Molsky, Riley Baugus, Pete Sutherland, and John Doyle.

This season, Music of the Carolinas features artists from the next generation of traditional music in North Carolina, in partnership with the Millennial Traditional Artists Project of the North Carolina Arts Council’s Folklife Program. Since 2016, the MTA Project has identified and served younger generation artists keeping and creating our state’s cultural traditions. Learn more in the Millennial Traditional Artists Directory: https://files.nc.gov/ncarts/docs/MTA_Directory.pdf

