Linda Gorham: African American Heroes and Sheroes (Online)

PRESS RELEASE:

After a few years of telling old African and African American folktales during Black History Month, Linda Gorham realized that there was a hunger for stories about important African Americans whose actions and/or experiences made a positive impact on our country. She began researching people with whom she felt a connection. Her repertoire of American heroes includes: Rosa Parks, Ruby Bridges, The Little Rock Nine, Young Barack Obama, and Young Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Learning about our history helps us preserve the past, clarify our identities and self-worth, and create empathy for the struggles of those who came before us. For more information, visit www.lindagorham.com.