The Linguini Incident

PRESS RELEASE:

It's a new year, and Movie Loft is looking to get tied up and tied down with a screening of the 1991 heist comedy The Linguini Incicent! Lucy (Rosanna Arquette), a Houdini-obsessed waitress, and Monte (David Bowie), a marriage-seeking bartender, work in a swank restaurant called Dali. Each disgruntled in their fashion, they decide to rob the restaurant, and hijinks ensue.

Also known as, yes, Shag-o-Rama, this slice of early 90s New York was directed by Richard Shephard (The Matador, Oxygen), and is a zany capsule, complete with a "self-defense bra". Is there actually pasta involved? That's for YOU to find out!

Bowie entered and exited this mortal coil in a January, and to complete a celebration of him guest-DJ Mythic Hoarse will provide a soundtrack of left-field Bowie tunes. Records and grilled wieners commence at 7, with the movie to roll just after 8, and more sound afterwards.

Free, donations appreciated. BYO or sample what's on -hand!