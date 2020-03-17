Lisa Hayden, Carol Apollonio

PRESS RELEASE:

Join us for a spirited "Night in Translation" this St. Patrick's Day at The Regulator Bookshop with prize-winning Russian translators Lisa Hayden and Carol Apollonio for a reading and conversation about Russian literature! All are welcome. Free.

LISA HAYDEN is well-known blogger and prize-winning Russian translator. Hayden’s translations from the Russian include Eugene Vodolazkin’s Laurus, which won the 2016 Read Russia Prize for Contemporary Russian Literature and was shortlisted for the 2016 Oxford-Weidenfeld Translation Prize, as well as Vodolazkin’s The Aviator and Solovyov and Larionov. She also translated Vadim Levental’s Masha Regina, which was shortlisted for the 2017 Oxford-Weidenfeld award; Guzel Yakhina’s Zuleikha; and Margarita Khemlin’s Klotsvog. Lisa’s blog, Lizok’s Bookshelf http://lizoksbooks.blogspot.com/, focuses on contemporary Russian fiction. She is a member of the Literary Academy, the jury for Russia’s Big Book Award. She lives in Maine.

CAROL APOLLONIO teaches at Duke. Her books include Dostoevsky’s Secrets: Reading Against the Grain and edited and co-edited volumes on Dostoevsky and Chekhov. Her new book, Simply Chekhov, an introduction for general readers, is due out in early summer 2020. Carol’s translated books include Japanese fiction by Kizaki Satoko (including The Phoenix Tree, which won the Donald Keene Prize for Japanese translation), and modern Russian novels by Alisa Ganieva (The Mountain and the Wall and Bride and Groom) and German Sadulaev (The Maya Pill). She has just returned to Durham from an epic journey by train across Siberia from Moscow to Sakhalin Island, following in the footsteps of Russian writers and blogging along the way: https://sites.duke.edu/chekhovsfootprints/. Carol serves as President of the International Dostoevsky Society.