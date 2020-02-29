Literary Frivolity - PEN America Piedmont Region Chapter

PRESS RELEASE:

Literary Frivolity launches 2020 in celebration of the North Carolina literary community, readers, and PEN America members and supporters. Come toast the new year with musical guest Quilla, a photo booth, and a curated story slam featuring personalities from the North Carolina writing and arts community.

Literary Frivolity will also celebrate the launch of PEN America’s new Piedmont Region chapter. Stop by to learn more about PEN America Piedmont Region and to meet Chapter Leader Deonna Kelli Sayed and National Outreach Coordinator Elly Brinkley.

The event is free but RSVP is required as space is limited.