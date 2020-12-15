PRESS RELEASE:

Celebrate 22 years of the Live Nativity at Saint Francis United Methodist Church in Cary on Tuesday, Dec. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. For the first time, the church will hold its free annual event as a safe, drive-through outing for the community. Cars will navigate stations featuring Biblical Christmas characters and live animals from Winterpast Farms. Luminaries will light the pathway, with the entrance to the event beginning at the intersection of Kildaire Farm and Penny roads. The Saint Francis Brass Quintet will set the mood with live music. Volunteers will hand out goodie bags featuring a guide to the Live Nativity, an ornament, hot chocolate packets and crafts for the kids.

Drive-through participants are asked to please wear a mask if they roll down their windows in order to keep the costumed characters and musicians safe.