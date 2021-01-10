Living Arts Dancewave (online)
Living Arts Collective 410 W. Geer St., Durham, North Carolina 27701
photo credit: Steven Paul Whitsitthttps://www.spwhitsittphoto.com/
Living Arts Dancewave @ Durham Central Park
PRESS RELEASE:
DANCE + MUSIC + ART + COMMUNITY
What: 90-minute wave of music, dance, and art in a verbal-conversation and cellphone free space
When: Sundays (online) and announced dates for open-air events
Where: All in-person events are happening outside. Locations are announced per event.
How: Create your own space to move and be. Honor the space of those around you.
Why: This is an opportunity to move freely and create beauty while immersing in music and group play.