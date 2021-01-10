Living Arts Dancewave (online)

× Expand photo credit: Steven Paul Whitsitthttps://www.spwhitsittphoto.com/ Living Arts Dancewave @ Durham Central Park

PRESS RELEASE:

DANCE + MUSIC + ART + COMMUNITY

What: 90-minute wave of music, dance, and art in a verbal-conversation and cellphone free space

When: Sundays (online) and announced dates for open-air events

Where: All in-person events are happening outside. Locations are announced per event.

How: Create your own space to move and be. Honor the space of those around you.

Why: This is an opportunity to move freely and create beauty while immersing in music and group play.