× Expand photo credit: Steven Paul Whitsitthttps://www.spwhitsittphoto.com/ Living Arts Dancewave at Durham Central Park

PRESS RELEASE:

DANCE + MUSIC + ART + FOOD + COMMUNITY

Living Arts Outdoor Dancewave

COVID-19 protocols in place + masks required (more details below)

Bring your art supplies, your journals, your joy, your grief, yourself! This is a space for artistic and emotional expression. An intersection of creativity.

Durham Central Park

under pavilion and on the lawn

rain or shine - bathrooms are available

Saturday, February 20th

1:15pm - 4:15pm

Limited to 50 participants

REGISTER, click and share this link:

www.livingartscollective.com/dancewave/

Ticket Prices: $15 - $45

*Sustainers will receive a 30% discount code

https://www.livingartscollective.com/sustain/

*Community Share Program available - contact us for assistance if funds are needed for ticket purchase (booking@livingartscollective.com)

—-

Outline:

1:15pm: Arrive and Create Personal Spaces

1:45pm: Opening Circle and Guidelines

2:00pm: Dancewave

3:30pm: Harvest Circle

Locally-Made Food + Drinks (available for purchase)

Vegan Flava Cafe

*MORE ARTIST COLLABORATIONS TO BE ANNOUNCED*

We continually strive to hold an inclusive space for all ages, dance abilities, and cultural backgrounds. We welcome you.

********************************************************

COVID-19 protocols & agreements:

GIVE SPACE

Masks are required. Respect individual and energetic boundaries of whatever distance folks need - check in!

BRING MATERIALS TO DESIGNATE YOUR SPACE

Create your personal dancing space. We request that you clearly mark and space your 10 foot diameter circle. Bring blankets, tarps, flowers, rope, ribbons...feel free to get CREATIVE!!

Please keep 4ft between circles to keep pathways open.

CARRY IN, CARRY OUT

Please bring what you need and leave with all you brought.

KIDS

Kids are welcome as long as they’re able to maintain the Covid Protocol Agreements and Requests. Children over two years old will count toward our maximum capacity for the event.

NOT ALLOWED

~Alcohol

~Pets

UNDER THE WEATHER

If you have any COVID-19 symptoms in the 5 days before the event, please stay home and take care of yourself! And please let us know so we can open a spot for others.

GROUPS

Some people may be in a pod, family, affinity group, or other context that involves physical closeness and touch. We agree to trust individuals’ choices for contact and proximity around this while also holding the group container and agreements.

—-

Thank you for reading all of this information and we are looking forward to seeing you soon!

Have further questions?

Email our team: booking@livingartscollective.com