× Expand Provided by Personal Publicity Liza Treyger

PRESS RELEASE:

LIZA recently shot fun roles in Judd Apatow’s The King of Staten Island and the UNT Hannah Simone pilot for ABC. Liza’s stand up special, as part of The Degenerates series, can be seen on Netflix. Liza spent last summer performing her hour show nightly at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and prior to that, she had a triumphant run at the 2018 Just for Laughs Festival Montreal where she was previously featured as one of Variety’s TOP 10 COMICS TO WATCH. She was also just featured in this fantastic New York Times piece. LIZA’s television credits include her HALF HOUR SPECIAL for Comedy Central, Louis CK’s Horace and Pete, Comedy Central's @Midnight, Adam Devine’s House Party and Joking Off. Originally from the former Soviet Union, she was raised in Chicago before moving to NY. Watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zav2i4O5C_c&feature=emb_logo Visit: http://www.glittercheese.com/

Showtimes: Fri. 9:15PM / Sat. 9:00PM / Sun. 7:00PM

Tickets: $15 / Call: 919-589-8558 / Visit: https://improv.com/raleigh/