Local Craft Exhibit & Sale

Horace Williams House 610 E Rosemary St, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27514

PRESS RELEASE:

The Carolina Crafts Center and Preservation Chapel Hill collaborated to display 500+ pottery items and woodturnings. The local artists displaying their work are truly phenomenal. Have a look: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kdCOgetBnRc&feature=youtu.be

Art
Orange County
9196970104
