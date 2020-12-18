Local Craft Exhibit & Sale
to
Horace Williams House 610 E Rosemary St, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27514
Local Craft Exhibit & Sale
PRESS RELEASE:
The Carolina Crafts Center and Preservation Chapel Hill collaborated to display 500+ pottery items and woodturnings. The local artists displaying their work are truly phenomenal. Have a look: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kdCOgetBnRc&feature=youtu.be
