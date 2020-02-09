Locals Oyster Roast

Transfer Food Hall 500 E Davie Street, Raleigh, North Carolina 27601

PRESS RELEASE:

Crack open a beer and crack open some oysters at our next oyster roast! We'll roast 'em, you shuck 'em. We will provide tables, knives, and house-made sauces at shucking stations on the patio.

No tickets needed, we'll have steamed half pecks and pecks available for purchase. Our usual counter service menu and bar offerings will be available at the oyster bar.

Info

Food
Wake County
919-594-1459
