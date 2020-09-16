Duke University: Looking Back, Moving Forward with Southerners on New Ground

to

Online Event Durham, North Carolina

PRESS RELEASE:

Please join us for a panel discussion grounded in the history of Southerners on New Ground (SONG) that will explore how activist archives inform intersectional struggles for social justice. Mandy Carter (SONG co-founder), Wesley Hogan (historian), Lisa Levenstein (historian), and Mab Segrest (SONG co-founder) will reflect on the importance and contemporary relevance of SONG's organizing in the 1990s and beyond. Wesley Hogan’s On the Freedom Side and Lisa Levenstein’s They Didn’t See Us Coming both incorporate research using the SONG Records and the papers of two SONG co-founders, Mandy Carter and Mab Segrest, from the Rubenstein Library.

Info

Online Event Durham, North Carolina
Page: Lectures Etc.
Durham County
to
Google Calendar - Duke University: Looking Back, Moving Forward with Southerners on New Ground - 2020-09-16 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Duke University: Looking Back, Moving Forward with Southerners on New Ground - 2020-09-16 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Duke University: Looking Back, Moving Forward with Southerners on New Ground - 2020-09-16 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Duke University: Looking Back, Moving Forward with Southerners on New Ground - 2020-09-16 16:00:00 ical