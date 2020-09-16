Duke University: Looking Back, Moving Forward with Southerners on New Ground

× Expand Bingham Center Flyer with images of On the Freedom Side and They Didn't See Us Coming book covers (permission granted by authors)

PRESS RELEASE:

Please join us for a panel discussion grounded in the history of Southerners on New Ground (SONG) that will explore how activist archives inform intersectional struggles for social justice. Mandy Carter (SONG co-founder), Wesley Hogan (historian), Lisa Levenstein (historian), and Mab Segrest (SONG co-founder) will reflect on the importance and contemporary relevance of SONG's organizing in the 1990s and beyond. Wesley Hogan’s On the Freedom Side and Lisa Levenstein’s They Didn’t See Us Coming both incorporate research using the SONG Records and the papers of two SONG co-founders, Mandy Carter and Mab Segrest, from the Rubenstein Library.