Lord of the Flies, Carnal Knowledge

× Expand AVCO Embassy Pictures Still from Carnal Knowledge, 1971, Directed by Mike Nichols

PRESS RELEASE:

Join us at Lump Projects for a double feature screening, in tandem with Jeff Whetstone's exhibition, Species Complex.

What happens when a group of school boys are stranded on an island with no adult supervision? According to the legendary book of the same name (the one that we were all forced to read in the 9th grade), they regress to humankind's base nature. The strong rule by violence, and the weak suffer quietly. But, they don't become total animals. These marooned Catholics, at least, maintain allegiance to a god. One that exists in the flesh, right on the island. Darwin would be giddy and disturbed.

What happens when two college students set out to lose their virginity? Nothing remotely like you'll see in Porky's or American Pie. Carnal Knowledge is quite possibly one of the most slyly upsetting movies made. It is entirely about sex without the eroticism and relationships without the intimacy. It is virtuosically slimy. It is both a pleasure and a pain to watch.

Lord of the Flies will be projected in High Definition from a new, digital restoration. Carnal Knowledge will be projected in Standard Definition. Free admission and free popcorn.