Opening Reception: Louis Watts, Sequoyaland

Horace Williams House 610 E Rosemary St, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27514

PRESS RELEASE:

Opening Reception for Louis Watts's exhibition of drawings entitled "Sequoyaland." Using graphite, charcoal, charcoal powder, archival tape, paper and various ephemera Watts's work reflects what he terms “a quiet beauty” capturing “moments often missed in the routine of everyday work”. Repetition and a considered exploration have, in turn, resulted in the slowing down of his usual work process, reflecting what he believes to be different insights into the consequences of creative processes. This event is free and open to the public. Free parking.

Info

Horace Williams House 610 E Rosemary St, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27514 View Map
Art
Orange County
9199427818
