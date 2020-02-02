Opening Reception: Louis Watts, Sequoyaland

× Expand ©Louis Watts Thelma and Louise's Self Driving Car (the Ship Minerva Series), graphite on paper

PRESS RELEASE:

Opening Reception for Louis Watts's exhibition of drawings entitled "Sequoyaland." Using graphite, charcoal, charcoal powder, archival tape, paper and various ephemera Watts's work reflects what he terms “a quiet beauty” capturing “moments often missed in the routine of everyday work”. Repetition and a considered exploration have, in turn, resulted in the slowing down of his usual work process, reflecting what he believes to be different insights into the consequences of creative processes. This event is free and open to the public. Free parking.