Louis Watts: Sequoyaland

× Expand ©Louis Watts Thelma and Louise's Self Driving Car (the Ship Minerva Series); graphite on paper 60" x 42.5"

PRESS RELEASE:

Louis Watts's exhibition of drawings entitled "Sequoyaland." Using graphite, charcoal, charcoal powder, archival tape, paper and various ephemera Watts's work reflects what he terms “a quiet beauty” capturing “moments often missed in the routine of everyday work”. Repetition and a considered exploration have, in turn, resulted in the slowing down of his usual work process, reflecting what he believes to be different insights into the consequences of creative processes. Louis Watts lives in Burlington N.C. He received his MFA from UNC Chapel Hill in 2017 and his works have been exhibited at the Ackland Art Museum, The Wassaic Foundation, NY, The Arkansas Arts Center in Little Rock (where his work is part of the Permanent Collection) and the Lump Gallery in Raleigh.