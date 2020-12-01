Holiday Art Scavenger Hunts: Love Notes

× Expand Debra Wuliger Debra Wuliger Hiding Love Note 10 at Durham Cycles on Ninth Street, Durham, NCDecember 10, 2020

PRESS RELEASE:

Durham area painter, Debra Wuliger is hiding painted paper collaged Love Notes around Durham, Chapel Hill-Carrboro and Hillsborough for community members to find throughout December. Through finders keepers-styled scavenger hunts, Wuliger has been daily hiding hand crafted collages, matted and in a clear pouch, around the communities for passersby to find and keep. It is her way of sharing love in a tangible way.

Each morning the Durham artist packs up a Love Note collage and heads off to a shop, restaurant or coffee shop in one of the Triangle communities and places it in their front window. She looks for a small businesses to leave her work in because they are such an integral part of the community and have been so helpful in spreading the Love.

“ I am having such a good time with this project. After the stressful election and now with Covid on the rise during the holidays, I felt like we really needed to connect in a safe and loving way with each other.”

After the collages are hidden, Wuliger leaves a breadcrumb trail of hints online through both her Facebook page; Debra Wuliger Paintings and Debra Wuliger Instagram as to where each piece is located.

So far, the reception has been really positive. Each one of the collages has been found and people have posted their photos and tag Wuliger. Several people have tried more than once and found the collage gone by the time they reached the hiding place. It just made it more exciting when they finally did get their Love Note.

“I love it when people take a picture of themselves after they find the Love Note. It is really fun seeing and sharing their enthusiasm. I am told that the business owners are just as excited as the person coming in for their Love Note is.”

Having painted on canvas for 23 years, Wuliger has enjoyed a chance to create in a different way. She made the 32 collages when the world shut down last spring. It was a time of quiet reflection and that made its way into her work. She created the painted papers by wiping her brushes and palette knives on paper when she was changing color while painting one of her large geometric paintings. After the paint dried she cut out geometric shapes and then pasted them onto old book pages about Egyptian art history.

Wuliger is hiding a Love Note Collage every day. She began Dec 1 and the last one will be hidden on January 1st to start the new year right. Follow Debra on her Instagram account or her Debra Wuliger Paintings Facebook page to see the clues posted and in her stories.