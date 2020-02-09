Lovers and Friends: Valentine's Dinner

× Expand Undercover Lover A performance art dinner for you, your lovers, and your friends.

PRESS RELEASE:

Undercover Lover Arts Collective Presents: Lovers and Friends

Celebrate this Valentine's with a night of fine art painting with Jaguar Perry, burlesque performance with JoRose, and a culinary experience with Syrus Lune you won't want to miss.

This event will be an intimate art performance, where artist will open their hearts to you as they display their passion through the arts. Unleash with us as we celebrate friendships and engagements and their expressions through love and art.

(Dining and Non-Dining tickets available)

Non dining tickets $20

Dining tickets $40 individual/ couple $75

VIP $75 individual/ $130 couple

VIP TICKETS ARE LIMITED! Purchase while they last. VIP ticket includes:

Front row table seating

Table art painting (small canvas)

Gift bag including complementary bottle of wine

Free event photo from PlayPin Photobooth