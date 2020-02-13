Richard Loving’s marriage to Mildred Jeter in 1959 was a felony in Virginia, a violation of the state’s RacialIntegrityAct. After police dragged them from their beds one night, the couple was tried and convicted. This musical theater work celebrates the love story behind the landmark Supreme Court case that overturned anti-miscegenation laws. Deb Royals Mizerk directsthisPureLifeTheatreproduction,which has music direction by Ronzel Bell. —Byron Woods