Lunch and Learn with the League of Women Voters

PRESS RELEASE:

The League of Women Voters is a 100-year-old nonpartisan political organization that encourages people to become informed and actively participate in government. The League influences public policy through education and advocacy. We never support or oppose any political party or candidate. The League of Women Voters has two separate and distinct roles.

 Voters Service/Citizen Education: we present unbiased nonpartisan information about elections, the voting process, and issues.

 Action/Advocacy: while we are nonpartisan, after studying issues and adopting a position, we use our positions to advocate for or against particular policies in the public interest. We never rate a candidate or party based on their position on any of our advocacy issues. Voter Education purpose: to encourage voters to become informed about the voting process, issues and candidates and then vote and encourage others to vote.

 Provide current voting-related information, including election schedule, laws, voting procedures as well as challenges to each method and ways to overcome them.

 Describe VOTE411.org., the League’s online voter information website that includes a voter guide. Candidates running for each race in the election are invited to answer nonpartisan questions on specific issues by local leagues. The candidates upload their answers (unedited by the League) and their personal information (campaign website, Facebook page, photo, etc.) to the site. Voters can read these answers to find out where candidates stand on important issues.

 Presentation with slides should last ~40 minutes. Extra time for questions and answers is provided.

Agenda:

 League at 100: Educating Voters and Making Democracy Work!

 Challenges to voting During COVID-19

 Voter Registration

 Vote Absentee by Mail: Procedure and Challenges

 Vote In Person: Procedures and Challenges

 VOTE 411.org

 How Can You Help Promote Voting?