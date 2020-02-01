Making History Game Night
NorthStar Church of the Arts 220 W. Geer Street, City of Durham, North Carolina 27701
Host: Brain Child
A gaming party to kick-off Black History Month and celebrate Black board game and card game designers, including the release of Rap Godz, a game designed by local Durham game designer, Omari Akil. Event hosted by BrainChild artist collective. $5-10 Donation suggested at the door.
