Mallarme, NC Baroque Orchestra

PRESS RELEASE:

PART of the 2020 HIP Music Festival. Celebrate Valentine’s Day with early music expert and gambist/cellist Jaap ter Linden as he guides the HIP Festival Orchestra (members of the NC Baroque Orchestra and Mallarme HIP) in the most revered music in the Baroque repertoire. Listen to the Brandenburg Concerti 4, 5 and 6 plus the 2nd Orchestral Suite with players from the various ensembles in their opportunity to shine!

Soloists include harpsichordist Jennifer Streeter, Kathie Stewart – flute and recorder, Frances Blaker – recorder, David Wilson and Janelle Davis – violin, Joey O’Donnell and Suzanne Rousso – viola

$25 General Admission Adults

$10 General Admission children and students in advance

$5 General Admission children and students at the door subject to availability.

HIPster pass holders are free

This Concert is sponsored by the Mary Duke Biddle Foundation