Mandolin Tips Workshop with Lorraine Jordan (online)

Courtesy of the artist Lorraine Jordan playing mandolin. She is on stage wearing a red shirt and black jacket and slacks, and she appears to have blonde hair and light skin.

Did you ever wonder why some bands can even put drive behind a slow song? In the workshop, Lorraine Jordan will share secrets on how she gets her solid, hard driving chop! Lorraine will explain the role of the mandolin as the snare drum in the band, and the importance of the bass and mandolin chop working together.

This workshop is designed for players of all levels and will focus on tips to make you a stronger mandolin player. Plus, all workshop participants will receive a copy of Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road’s latest CD from Pinecastle Records, "Bill Monroe’s Old Mandolin," featuring 2020’s #1 song on the Bluegrass Unlimited charts with the PineCone Bluegrass Radio Show’s very own Larry Nixon.

Registration required. Suggested donation: $10

NOTE: This workshop will be recorded and distributed to registered attendees for use as a learning tool. A highlights video will be produced and shared to promote future workshops and events.