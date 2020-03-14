Marat/Sade

to Google Calendar - Marat/Sade - 2020-03-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Marat/Sade - 2020-03-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Marat/Sade - 2020-03-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - Marat/Sade - 2020-03-14 00:00:00

https://baretheatre.org/tickets/?fbclid=IwAR1AmJ9ORPYuPi_4hjSdfo8OnRqnCsOsGaUbEDcQtVQAR92nuU_UMnVOnqs

Durham Friends Meeting House 404 Alexander Ave, Durham, North Carolina 27705

PRESS RELEASE:

Bare Theatre presents the next production in their 2019/2020 Season, The Persecution and Assassination of Jean-Paul MARAT as Performed by the Inmates of the Asylum of Charenton Under the Direction of the Marquis de SADE by Peter Weiss, March 14-29 at Durham Friends Meeting.

In the early 19th century, the administrators of the Asylum of Charenton allowed infamous inmate and controversial author the Marquis de Sade (Simon Kaplan) to write and direct plays for the other inmates as a form of art therapy. The meta-fictional "Marat/Sade," brings the audience into one of these performances where the inmates, predictably, go off-script and an enormous question is posed: what happens when the revolution is over?

Info

Durham Friends Meeting House 404 Alexander Ave, Durham, North Carolina 27705 View Map
Stage
Durham County
to Google Calendar - Marat/Sade - 2020-03-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Marat/Sade - 2020-03-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Marat/Sade - 2020-03-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - Marat/Sade - 2020-03-14 00:00:00