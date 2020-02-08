March at HKonJ with Equality NC

× Expand Belongs to Equality NC Marchers from Equality NC at last year's HKonJ.

PRESS RELEASE:

Please join Equality North Carolina as we march in the 14th Annual HKonJ People’s Assembly Moral March on Raleigh!

We will meet at the LGBT Center of Raleigh beginning at 7AM. Around 8:20 we'll walk over to join the 1000 Strong Coalition.

Want a t-shirt? We'll be handing out Equality NC 40th Anniversary shirts for marchers.

This assembly offers hope to the disenfranchised and serves as a bookmark in our state's history where thousands of people rally against racial hatred and discrimination and march toward a society where all Individuals have equal rights.

For more information please visit the website at www.naacpnc.org