PRESS RELEASE:

Firing 104 • Holiday Kiln Opening • 2020

This year will be a bit different ~ it's 2020, so of course it's different! We will be open, by appointment, from Friday, November 27th to December 23rd! Come choose from hundreds of beautiful pots ~ mugs, pitchers, vases, plates & bowls, teapots, slab dishes, honey pots and planters ~ large table vases, jars, sentinels ~ as well as Mark's signature Big Pots. Families are welcome as we have lots of room for social distancing and swings!

We are following COVID guidelines to keep us all safe ~ face coverings, only a few appointments per hour, and physical distancing in our large barn/showroom & tent. Book your appointment now!